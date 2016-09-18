MARGARITA ISLAND, Venezuela Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said on Sunday air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition on the Syrian army that he said killed 83 soldiers and injured over 100 could not be a "technical error."

Ja'afari was speaking in an interview with broadcaster Telesur on the sidelines of a summit in Venezuela.

Moscow stepped up its war of words with Washington on Sunday, saying the air strikes threatened the implementation of a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan for Syria and bordered on connivance with Islamic State.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by James Dalgleish)