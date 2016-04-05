AMMAN, April 5 A war plane was shot down on
Tuesday by Islamist rebels in an area south of the Syrian city
of Aleppo where insurgents are battling the Syrian army backed
by allied militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said.
The monitor said a plume of smoke was seen as the plane
caught fire before it fell in the Talat al-Iss highland where al
Qaeda affiliated rebels have come under heavy bombardment by
Syrian and Russian jets after they captured the area this week.
The fate of the pilot was not known, the British-based
monitor said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)