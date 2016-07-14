BEIRUT, July 14 Islamic State fighters brought
down a Syrian jet near the eastern city of Deir al-Zor on
Thursday, a monitoring group and an agency linked to the radical
militant group said.
Amaq agency released video footage showing the flaming
wreckage of a plane scattered across a stretch of barren rocky
ground, as well as parts of a corpse in military uniform and a
white helmet, hung out for display on a street. It said the body
was that of the pilot.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
organisation which monitors Syria's war through a network of
sources inside the country, said Islamic State had targeted and
brought down the plane in the Thardah hills, about 3 miles (5
km) southwest of Deir al-Zor military airport.
Islamic State controls most of the eastern province of Deir
al-Zor, though forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad hold
the airport and part of Deir al-Zor city on the Euphrates river.
It was not immediately clear how the militants downed the
jet, which the Observatory said was the second jet to be brought
down over Islamic State territory since April. It said Islamic
State had also brought down two helicopters in recent months.
