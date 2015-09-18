WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The United States believes a
small number of Russian fighter jets are now at an airfield in
Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, a move that
adds significant air power to a military buildup that has stoked
concern in Washington.
One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said there were four Russian jets at the airfield near Latakia,
a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The second
official declined to offer a precise figure.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)