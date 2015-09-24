(Adds Islamic State preacher, background)
BEIRUT, Sept 24 Syrian government forces used
newly arrived Russian warplanes to bombard Islamic State
insurgents in Aleppo province in northern Syria, a group
monitoring the civil war said on Thursday, in an attempt to
break a siege on a nearby air base.
Russia is bolstering its ally Damascus against rebels with
military aid that U.S. officials say has included fighter jets,
helicopter gunships, artillery and ground forces.
The air strikes, which began earlier this week, were
accompanied by ground attacks near the Kweiris air base in the
east of Aleppo province, where government troops have long been
surrounded by Islamist militants, the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Russian jets arrived only "recently" in Syria but were
being flown by Syrian pilots, said the Observatory, which tracks
Syria's conflict via a network of sources on the ground.
Many Western countries have reacted with alarm to Moscow's
increased military support for President Bashar al-Assad, whom
they oppose. But the rise of a common enemy, Islamic State, has
rendered divisions less clear.
The United States is waging its own aerial campaign against
the militants in Syria and Iraq. Stronger Russian involvement in
Syria means that forces of the former Cold War foes could
encounter each other as they battle the same enemy.
Russia says Assad, its closest Middle East ally, should be
part of international efforts to fight Islamic State, while the
United States believes he is part of the problem.
Syrian government forces have stepped up air strikes against
Islamic State in areas it controls since the arrival of fresh
Russian military hardware, including in Raqqa, the jihadist
group's de facto capital in Syria.
The U.S.-led coalition that is operating out of neighbouring
Turkey has also hit IS targets in Raqqa. The United States has
warned Syria not to interfere in its air campaign.
A mosque preacher in Raqqa spoke on Thursday about the
Russian "intervention", the Observatory said, welcoming it as a
chance for IS militants to fight against Russian forces.
Russia has confirmed it has "experts" on the ground, but has
declined to comment on the exact scale and scope of its military
presence in Syria.
Moscow's increased support also comes after advances against
Assad's forces this year by non-Islamic State insurgents,
including the government's recent loss of a major air base and
last bastion in the northwestern province of Idlib.
