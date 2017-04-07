CAIRO Jordan said on Friday a U.S. air strike on a Syrian air base was a "necessary and appropriate response" to a chemical weapons attack this week which the United States and its allies blamed on Syria's government.

The chemical incident was "an inhuman act ... which drew wide-ranging international reactions, the latest of which was the U.S. military strike.

"Jordan considers this a necessary and appropriate response to the continued targeting of civilians", government spokesman Mohammed al-Momeni said, quoted by state news agency Petra.

Syria's government denies using chemical weapons.

