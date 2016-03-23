LONDON, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian
refugees in Jordan are finding it very difficult to get medical
care because of Jordanian fees and bureaucracy, and shrinking
humanitarian financial support, rights group Amnesty
International said on Wednesday.
Many refugees cannot afford the fees for medical care
imposed by the Jordanian government in 2014, and some, injured
in the Syrian conflict, have died after being turned away at the
border, Amnesty said in a report.
There are 630,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan registered with
the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), the vast majority of them
living in poverty outside the refugee camps, Amnesty said.
"Lengthy bureaucratic procedures and additional health care
fees pose huge obstacles to those of them requiring medical
treatment," Sherif Elsayed-Ali, head of refugee and migrants'
rights at Amnesty International, said in a statement.
"The user fees imposed by Jordan may not appear to be high
but are unaffordable for most refugees who are struggling to
feed their families, and leave many unable to access the
critical care they need."
Refugees who have left the camps unofficially or re-entered
Jordan after going back to Syria are not eligible to receive
documents required by the Jordanian authorities to obtain public
services, including healthcare, it said.
Falling humanitarian support has contributed to the problem,
as only 26 percent of Jordan's funding requirements for health
had been met at the end of 2015, Amnesty said.
Some refugees with critical injuries have been denied
access, despite a provision allowing entry for those with
war-related injuries, since Jordan imposed restrictions in 2012
on Syrians trying to cross the border, Amnesty said.
The main reasons for refusal of entry were lack of identity
documents (ID) or the injuries not being life-threatening, it
said.
In July, 14 injured people, among them five children with
shrapnel wounds, were prevented from entering Jordan and four of
them died while waiting at the border, Amnesty said.
"To not even allow entry to people who are fleeing a
conflict zone with serious injuries because they don't have ID
papers shows a chilling lack of compassion and appalling
disregard for their rights to health and life," Elsayed-Ali
said.
Some 58 percent of Syrians with chronic conditions lacked
access to medicines or other health services, Amnesty said,
citing UNHCR figures.
"Greater international support in the form of more
resettlement places for refugees and financial assistance would
make a world of difference by enabling the Jordanian authorities
to strengthen the health system and remove barriers that are
preventing Syrian refugees from accessing crucial health care,"
Elsayed-Ali said.
The Jordanian government was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)