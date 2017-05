U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves at the top of the stairs while he boards his plane to head back to the United States, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he hoped progress could be made at international talks in Vienna aimed at finding a political solution to Syria's four-year-old civil war but it would be very difficult.

"I am hopeful. I don't call it optimism," Kerry told reporters before Friday's talks. "I am hopeful that we can find a way forward. It is very difficult."

