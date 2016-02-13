U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russia on Saturday of hitting legitimate opposition groups and civilians with its bombing campaign in Syria and said Moscow must change its targets to respect a ceasefire deal clinched on Friday.

"To date, the vast majority of Russia's attacks have been against legitimate opposition groups. To adhere to the agreement it made, Russia's targeting must change," Kerry told a security conference in Munich.

He accused Russia of dropping so-called "dumb bombs" in Syria that do not have a precise target, saying this has led to the killing of civilians.

