WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to push efforts to end the conflict in Syria, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The meeting aims to "reinforce efforts to accelerate an end to the conflict, including necessary formal negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a news briefing.

While in New York, Kerry will also host a meeting of the International Syria Support Group to discuss "efforts to foster a nationwide ceasefire and parallel political transition negotiations to end the conflict while intensifying the fight" against Islamic State, Kirby said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)