WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, by phone on Thursday about the "fragility" of a ceasefire agreement on Syria, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

Kerry said earlier the United States was on the verge of suspending talks with Russia and Kirby said "it was no idle threat."

"The secretary did speak to Foreign Minister Lavrov this morning ... about the situation in Aleppo, about the fragility of the arrangement that we struck earlier this month in Geneva," Kirby told a briefing. "We are prepared to enact that kind of a suspension," he added.

