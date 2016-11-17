Tokyo Steel to hold product prices steady for fourth month
TOKYO, May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month in June.
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would meet his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Peru this week, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday.
They plan to discuss conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, Zakharova said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
TOKYO, May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month in June.
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)