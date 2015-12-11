MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia is supplying weapons to "the legitimate authorities" of Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, referring to comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin about weapon supplies to the Free Syrian Army.

"Russia supplies weapons to the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic," Peskov told reporters.

Putin said earlier on Friday Russia supports the opposition Free Syrian Army, providing it with air support, arms and ammunition in joint operations with Syrian troops against Islamist militants. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)