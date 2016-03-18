A rebel fighter secures a road as a Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy head towards the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

BEIRUT Syrian rebel factions on Friday condemned a declaration of federalism in Kurdish-controlled regions of northern Syria and criticised the YPG militia and political arm the PYD as terrorist groups.

A statement from a number of Syrian insurgent groups, some of whom are represented in the main opposition body that is participating in peace talks, said the federalism announcement was a "project to divide" Syria.

Syria's Kurdish-controlled northern regions voted on Thursday to seek autonomy under a federal system, drawing rebukes from the main opposition, the Damascus government, Turkey and Washington.

(Reporting by John Davison)