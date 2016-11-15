* Lafarge: no specific comment to make on lawsuit
PARIS, Nov 15 Two human rights groups said on
Tuesday they had filed a legal complaint in Paris against cement
firm Lafarge, saying some of its work in Syria may have made it
complicit in financing Islamic State and in war crimes.
A spokeswoman for Lafarge, which became part of the
Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Group last year, said it was
investigating the complaint and that it did not do business with
organisations classified as terrorists.
The legal complaint, lodged by SHERPA and the European
Center for Constitutional & Human Rights (ECCHR), said 11 former
Syrian employees of Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS) were also party
to it.
LCS owns a cement factory in Jalabiya in northern Syria,
between the IS stronghold of Raqqa and the town of Manbij. The
company repatriated its expatriate staff in 2012 due to fighting
in the region, which came under IS control in 2013.
After that, Syrian employees kept it running.
"According to the information Sherpa and ECCHR collected,
LCS would have entered into arrangements with ISIS (IS) in order
to maintain production, by paying for passes issued by the
jihadist organisation and buying raw materials necessary for
cement production such as oil and pozzolana in areas under
ISIS's control," said a statement announcing the legal
complaint.
In June, a report in Le Monde newspaper said the Jalabiya
plant had paid taxes to Islamic State in 2013 and 2014.
The Lafarge spokeswoman would not comment further on the
allegations, but said Lafarge had always prioritised the safety
of its employees and partners in Syria.
The company's factory in Jalabiya played a key role in the
region in terms of providing jobs and developing vital
infrastructure, she added.
The civil war in Syria, which has been a key base for
Islamic State militants, has devastated the country, caused a
massive refugee crisis and fomented tensions among outside
countries backing the government or the rebels fighting it.
