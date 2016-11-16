ZURICH Nov 16 Cement group LafargeHolcim
on Wednesday rejected suggestions that Syrian operations
in 2013-2014 may have contributed to financing Islamic State
militants.
"The group completely refutes any suggestion of financing of
designated terrorist organizations," LafargeHolcim said in a
statement.
Two human rights groups said on Tuesday they had filed a
legal complaint in Paris against cement firm Lafarge, which
became part of the Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Group last year,
saying some of its work in Syria may have made it complicit in
financing Islamic State and in war crimes.
LafargeHolcim said an investigation into the allegations was
being conducted by several law firms mandated by the group's
finance and audit committee. "The investigation will determine
whether rules have been followed and if processes need to be
adapted," LafargeHolcim said.
