PARIS Jan 19 French prosecutors opened an
investigation into cement group Lafarge's activities in Syria in
October of last year on suspicion that it infringed custom
rules, a judicial source said on Thursday.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin himself filed a
complaint last September against Lafarge, now part of
Switzerland-based LafargeHolcim, a spokeswoman for the
finance ministry said, declining to give more details.
A LafargeHolcim spokesman reached by Reuters could not
immediately comment on the matter.
The group rejected last November suggestions that Syrian
operations in 2013-2014 may have contributed to financing
Islamic State militants.
Two human rights groups said at the time they had filed a
legal complaint in Paris against Lafarge, saying some of its
work in Syria may have made it complicit in financing Islamic
State and in war crimes.
LafargeHolcim said last November that an investigation into
the allegations was being conducted by several law firms
mandated by the group's finance and audit committee.
