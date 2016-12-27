MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Syrian government was holding
talks with the opposition ahead of a possible wider meeting in
Astana, Kazakhstan, the Interfax news agency reported.
Lavrov did not say where the current talks were being held.
President Vladimir Putin has that Russia, Iran, Turkey and
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have all agreed that the Kazakh
capital should be the venue for new Syrian peace negotiations.
The RIA news agency cited an unnamed diplomatic source
earlier on Tuesday as saying that representatives from the
Russian and Turkish militaries were holding consultations with
the Syrian opposition in Ankara about how a possible nationwide
ceasefire might work
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)