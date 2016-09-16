At a White House in crisis, Trump looks increasingly isolated
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday to deliver on his promise to separate moderate Syrian opposition from the Nusra Front and other "terrorist groups", Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with Kerry, also reiterated the need to publish "the entire package" of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the ministry said.
The Nusra Front, associated with the al-Qaeda network, has been renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
DUBAI/BEIRUT Iranian authorities were counting votes on Saturday after a strong turnout in a presidential election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalise ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.