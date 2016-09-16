Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday to deliver on his promise to separate moderate Syrian opposition from the Nusra Front and other "terrorist groups", Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with Kerry, also reiterated the need to publish "the entire package" of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the ministry said.

The Nusra Front, associated with the al-Qaeda network, has been renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

