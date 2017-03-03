Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
GENEVA The head of a Syrian dissident group at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday that the United Nations was likely to conclude eight days of negotiations later in the day and outline an agenda, format and date for the next round.
"I will let the host announce it," Jihad Makdissi, the head of the Cairo Group told reporters after meeting Staffan de Mistura. "Yes, we do have an agenda... the three baskets and possibly a fourth one, and a timeframe, yes, in March."
The "baskets" refer to the topics to be discussed, and include a new constitution, elections and reformed governance. Syria's government wants to add a fourth on counter-terrorism.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.