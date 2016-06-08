A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) speaks with women in Haj Hussein village after SDF fighters took control of the village from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

Fighters of Manbij military council and fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces gather in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT A U.S.-backed alliance of fighters in Syria is ready to enter the Islamic State-held city of Manbij at will but is being cautious due to the presence of civilians there, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, backed by U.S.-led air strikes, has advanced to the outskirts of Manbij one week into a campaign aimed at dislodging Islamic State from its last foothold on the Turkish border.

"Any moment that we want to enter it, we can, but because of the presence of civilians ... we are being cautious about entering the city," Sharfan Darwish of the Manbij Military Council told Reuters.

"I can say that the matter of liberating Manbij is settled," he said. "When the time comes we will enter it, of course."

A U.S. military spokesman told reporters in Washington by webcast that the SDF had suffered about a dozen killed and more than 100 wounded.

"We assess that Daesh will fight hard to retain Manbij," said Army Colonel Christopher Garver, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State, using an Arabic acronym for the militant group.

Garver said the coalition had carried out more than 80 air strikes in Manbij since the start of the operation last week.

The offensive includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, which controls wide areas of northeastern Syria, and its Arab allies. Dislodging IS from the last stretch of the Syrian-Turkish frontier where it has a foothold has been a top priority of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in Iraq and Syria.

"There is news about many Daesh members escaping and evacuating some areas of Manbij and booby-trapping them," Darwish said. "Our forces are now on the outskirts of the city. The campaign continues."

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Gareth Jones and James Dalgleish)