ISTANBUL Turkey, Russia and Iran have reached agreement on forming a three-party mechanism to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

It appeared to confirm a previous report by Russian news agency TASS, which on Monday cited an early draft communique as saying the three countries would set up a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)