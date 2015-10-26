BEIRUT Oman's foreign minister said his country was doing all it could to help bring about a solution to the Syrian crisis in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in Monday, the Syrian state news agency said.

Yusuf bin Alawi and Assad discussed regional and international ideas that have been put forward to address the Syrian crisis, SANA said.

Alawi stressed the importance of the unity and stability of Syria and said his country "is continuing to make all efforts possible to help find a solution to the crisis in Syria", SANA said.

Assad reiterated that "elimiating terrorism" would help the success of any political track in Syria, the agency added.

