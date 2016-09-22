NEW YORK France demanded Syria ground its planes, the Netherlands said a new Syrian government offensive on Aleppo sends the wrong signal, and Russia said "nothing happened" after a meeting of the International Syria Support Group in New York.

"The response of the Russians was not satisfying," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said after the meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

"The Assad offensive is very negative. It sends the wrong signal," Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

