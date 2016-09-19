NEW YORK, Sept 19 The International Syria
Support Group will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the
annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, the
U.S. State Department said as a U.S.-Russia brokered ceasefire
agreement appeared to be unraveling on Monday.
"The International Syria Support Group meeting will be a
very important signals check for members of this group to assess
the agreement ... where we are and what next steps need to be
taken and where we need to see more improvement," said State
Department spokesman Mark Toner. The group includes the United
States and Russia, which support opposite sides in the conflict,
as well as major European and Gulf nations.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by Arshad Mohammed,
editing by G Crosse)