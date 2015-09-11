WASHINGTON The United States believes about 200 Russian naval infantry forces are now stationed at an airfield near the Syrian city of Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the number of Russian forces had increased in recent days. One of the officials estimated that the majority of the Russian forces were involved in preparing the airfield for future use.

