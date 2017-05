U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures during a news conference on the Syrian peace talks outside President Wilson hotel in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will brief the U.N. Security Council via videolink on Friday, two days after he suspended peace talks and said the big powers needed to do more to support him, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

De Mistura will also meet Syrian opposition figure Qadri Jamil, who was not part of the opposition delegation at the talks earlier in the week, Fawzi said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)