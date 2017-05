BEIRUT Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Thursday that states including Turkey continued to supply terrorists in Syria with advanced weapons, state media reported, as fighting raged across the country after peace talks halted.

Moualem said the Syrian government would press on with its fight against terrorists, at a meeting with China's special envoy to Syria, the state news agency SANA reported.

(Reporting by John Davison and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)