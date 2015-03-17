BRUSSELS The Syrian government must ensure its chemical weapons programme is completely and irreversibly dismantled, a NATO official said on Tuesday.

"The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has already announced that the last declared chemical weapons have been removed from Syria," the official said, asked for comment after a group monitoring the Syrian civil war said government forces carried out a poison gas attack that killed six people.

"Having said that, the Assad regime must ensure that its chemical weapons programme is completely and irreversibly dismantled, including the remaining production facilities," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters in January that Syria had started the long-delayed destruction of a dozen underground bunkers and hangars that were used for the production and storage of chemical weapons.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)