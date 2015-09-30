* Residents in targeted Homs region say no IS presence
* NATO calls on Moscow to seek diplomatic solution
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 NATO said on Wednesday it was
concerned that Russia's air strikes on Syria may not have
targeted Islamic State positions but hit areas held by
Western-backed rebels.
Russia launched air strikes in Syria on Wednesday in the
Kremlin's biggest Middle East intervention in decades, but
Moscow's assertion that it had hit Islamic State militants was
disputed by the United States and Western-backed rebels on the
ground.
"I'm concerned about the reports saying that the Russian air
strikes were not targeted against ISIL," NATO Secretary-General
Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to the United States.
While Russia says its raids targeted Islamic State, locals
in the targeted area of Homs say the jihadist group has no
presence in the region, echoing the assessment of a U.S.
official and British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"I'm especially concerned because there has been no real
effort by the Russian side to deconflict the Russian air strikes
in Syria with the ongoing US-led coalition fighting ISIL," he
said, using an acronym for Islamic State.
To "deconflict", in military parlance, is to ensure that, in
this case, Russian aircraft do not accidentally clash in any way
with Western warplanes.
Stoltenberg said Russia had informed the Western alliance
that Moscow was providing military assistance to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad. But he called on Russia to seek a
diplomatic end to the Syrian civil war.
"I urge Russia to play a constructive and cooperative role
in the fight against ISIL and to strive for a negotiated
political solution to the conflict. To support Assad will not
help," Stoltenberg said.
He also said NATO, which has been focused on confronting a
more assertive Russia since Moscow's annexation of Crimea,
needed to be active to bring stability in the region, even if
that did not mean deploying large numbers of combat forces.
"This is one of the main challenges we face as an alliance:
the increased turmoil, violence, failing states, the terror
which we see in the Middle East, North Africa," he said.
