BRUSSELS, March 17 The Syrian government must
ensure its chemical weapons programme is completely and
irreversibly dismantled, a NATO official said on Tuesday.
"The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has
already announced that the last declared chemical weapons have
been removed from Syria," the official said, asked for comment
after a group monitoring the Syrian civil war said government
forces carried out a poison gas attack that killed six people.
"Having said that, the Assad regime must ensure that its
chemical weapons programme is completely and irreversibly
dismantled, including the remaining production facilities," the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
Diplomatic sources told Reuters in January that Syria had
started the long-delayed destruction of a dozen underground
bunkers and hangars that were used for the production and
storage of chemical weapons.
