By Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 7 Russia's military build-up in
Syria includes a "considerable and growing" naval presence,
long-range rockets and a battalion of ground troops backed by
Moscow's most modern tanks, the U.S. ambassador to NATO said on
Wednesday.
Speaking on the eve of a NATO defence ministers meeting to
be dominated by Russia's intervention in Syria's civil war, U.S.
Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute said Moscow had managed a "quite
impressive" military deployment over the past week to its Syria
naval base in Tartous and its army base in Latakia.
"There is a considerable and growing Russia naval presence
in the eastern Mediterranean, more than 10 ships now, which is a
bit out of the ordinary," he told a news briefing.
"The recent Russian reinforcements over the last week or so
feature a battalion-size ground force ... There is artillery,
there are long-range rocket capabilities, there are air defence
capabilities," Lute said.
A battalion is typically around 1,000 soldiers.
Western officials say that in strategic terms, Russia's new
air strike campaign in Syria appears designed to help reverse
rebel gains increasingly endangering Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, protect Russian military assets in the country
including its sole Mediterranean port, and reassert Moscow's
place as a big international power competing with the United
States.
"The force that they have deployed down there is actually
quite impressive for a rapid deployment of a week or so," Lute
said. "(It is) all arms, combined arms, attack aircraft, it is
the attack helicopters and artillery, rocket artillery."
Russia's ground forces in Syria include some of its most
advanced tanks, he added.
A U.S.-led coalition has been waging air strikes against
Islamic State militants, Syria's most powerful insurgent force,
since last year but NATO is not directly involved.
However, Russian air space violations of NATO-ally Turkey
near the border with Syria at the weekend have brought the
crisis right up to the alliance's borders. NATO called the
incursions "unacceptable" and dismissed Russia's explanation
that they were a mistake caused by bad weather.
Russia's air campaign in Syria, at a time when relations
with the West are at a post-Cold War low over Ukraine, has
caught Washington and its allies on the back foot and risks an
incident between Russian and U.S. warplanes, now operating in
the same country for the first time since World War Two.
On Wednesday, Russian and Syrian forces carried out what
appeared to be the first major coordinated ground assaults on
Syrian insurgents, targeting rebels in the west rather than
Islamic State militants, a monitor said.
Russia says it shares the West's aim of preventing the
spread of Islamic State who have seized large expanses of Syria.
But fighters on the ground and Western nations have said Russian
warplanes have targeted mainly rebels who have seized areas in
western Syria, and is aimed more at shoring up Assad rather than
routing Islamist militants predominating to the north and east.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)