* Russian incursions bring Syria war to NATO's borders
* NATO has new 5,000-strong force it can deploy
* Division over how to react risk hampering response
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 NATO said it was prepared to
send troops to Turkey to defend its ally after violations of
Turkish airspace by Russian jets bombing Syria and Britain
scolded Moscow for escalating a civil war that has already
killed 250,000 people.
Officials at the U.S.-led alliance are still smarting from
Russia's weekend incursions into Turkey's airspace near northern
Syria and NATO defence ministers are meeting in Brussels with
the agenda likely to be dominated by the Syria crisis.
"NATO is ready and able to defend all allies, including
Turkey against any threats," NATO's Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for the meeting.
"NATO has already responded by increasing our capacity, our
ability, our preparedness to deploy forces including to the
south, including in Turkey," he said, noting that Russia's air
and cruise missile strikes were "reasons for concern".
As Russian and U.S. planes fly combat missions over the same
country for the first time since World War Two, NATO is eager to
avoid any international escalation of the Syrian conflict that
has unexpectedly turned the alliance's attention away from
Ukraine following Russia's annexation of Crimea last year.
The incursions of two Russian fighters in Turkish airspace
on Saturday and Sunday has brought the Syria conflict right up
to NATO's borders, testing the alliance's ability to deter a
newly assertive Russia without seeking direct confrontation.
While the United States has ruled out military cooperation
with Russia in Syria, NATO defence ministers will discuss how to
encourage Russia to help resolve the crisis, betting that Moscow
also wants to avoid being bogged down in a long conflict.
"There has to be a political solution, a transition,"
Stoltenberg said.
"Russia is making a very serious situation in Syria much
more dangerous," Britain's defence minister, Michael Fallon
said, calling on Moscow to use its influence on Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to stop bombing civilians.
For 40 years, NATO's central task was deterring Russia in
the east during the Cold War, but now, after a decade-long
involvement in Afghanistan, the alliance is facing a
reality-check close to home, with multiple threats near its
borders.
Divisions between eastern NATO members, who want to keep the
focus on the Ukraine crisis, and others who fret about Islamic
State militants, risk hampering a unified response from the
28-nation North Atlantic alliance.
France and Britain, NATO's two main European powers, are
understood to be willing to see the alliance use its new
5,000-strong rapid reaction force beyond NATO borders,
potentially helping stabilise post-conflict governments in Libya
or Syria.
"We need to agree a long-term approach to Russia. But NATO
needs a strategy to its south," Britain's envoy to NATO, Adam
Thomson, said on the eve of the defence ministers meeting.
"The world is changing and NATO needs to develop the ability
to react to many things at once," he said.
Others nations, including Poland and the Baltics, want a
permanent NATO presence on their territory to act as a credible
deterrent to any further effort by Russian President Vladimir
Putin to gain influence in former Soviet states.
Fallon underscored the balancing act, saying that Britain
would send some troops to Poland and the Baltics for training,
as NATO opens small new command posts in eastern Europe.
"That is part of our policy of more persistent presence on
the eastern side of NATO to respond to any further Russian
provocation and aggression," he said.
