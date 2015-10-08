* Appeal after U.S., Germany press on with missile
withdrawal
* Russian incursions bring Syria war over NATO's borders
* NATO has new 5,000-strong force it can deploy
* Division over how to react risks hampering response
(Updates with quotes from Carter, details)
By Robin Emmott, Sabine Siebold and Phil Stewart
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 Turkey urged its NATO allies on
Thursday to keep up missile defences along its Syrian border,
after Germany and the United States said they would press on
with plans to withdraw Patriot batteries despite worries about
Russian actions in the area.
NATO is still waiting for allies to fill the gap left by the
U.S. and German pull-out - and the lack of replacements has
raised questions about the alliance's strategy along the
frontier, especially after Russian jets violated Turkey's air
space over the weekend.
NATO's secretary-general said on Thursday he was prepared to
send forces to defend Turkey. But Washington and Berlin's
withdrawal of missiles has left only Spain with Patriots there,
and Madrid made it clear it did not want to act alone.
NATO first deployed its Patriot missiles along the border in
January 2013, to shoot down any missiles from Syria's conflict
fired into Turkish territory.
Ankara's NATO envoy appealed to the U.S.-led alliance on
Thursday to maintain that defence system, according to two
people briefed on closed-door talks in Brussels.
Asked during a break in that meeting whether it was the
right time to withdraw the missiles, U.S. Defence Minister Ash
Carter said it was a decision taken "many months ago".
"It has a purpose, which is to bring the unit back where it
is going to be modernised. That is a long-standing issue,"
Carter told reporters.
Germany's defence minister said Berlin would also go ahead
with plans to switch off its Patriot batteries in Turkey next
week and withdraw most of the soldiers operating them before
Christmas. All soldiers and material are due to be withdrawn by
the end of January.
"This decision (to withdraw the Patriots) is right," Ursula
von der Leyen said as she arrived for the meeting.
"The question is what danger can be warded off in which
way," she said. The comments appeared to suggest that the
Turkish air force was capable of intercepting fighter jets.
INCURSIONS
The incursions of two Russian fighters in Turkish air space
on Saturday and Sunday has brought the Syria conflict over
NATO's borders, testing the alliance's ability to deter a newly
assertive Russia without seeking direct confrontation.
As Russian and U.S. planes fly combat missions over the same
country for the first time since World War Two, NATO is eager to
avoid any international escalation of the Syrian conflict that
has unexpectedly turned the alliance's attention away from
Ukraine following Russia's annexation of Crimea last year.
Spain still has batteries in place, but insisted it would
not be left alone to cover such a wide area.
"What we are not going to do is be the only battery, as that
would stop being effective. Everyone understands that," said
Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes.
France and Italy are understood to be willing to join Spain,
but no decision has been taken, people familiar with the
discussion say.
Officials at the U.S.-led alliance are still smarting from
Russia's weekend incursions into Turkey's air space near
northern Syria. In public comments, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg
says the alliance's support of its 28 allies was unwavering.
"NATO is ready and able to defend all allies, including
Turkey against any threats," he said. "NATO has already
responded by increasing our capacity, our ability, our
preparedness to deploy forces including to the south, including
in Turkey," he said, noting that Russia's air and cruise missile
strikes were "reasons for concern".
While the United States has ruled out military cooperation
with Russia in Syria, NATO defence ministers will discuss how to
encourage Russia to help resolve the crisis, betting that Moscow
also wants to avoid being bogged down in a long conflict.
For 40 years, NATO's central task was deterring Russia in
the east during the Cold War, but now, after a decade-long
involvement in Afghanistan, the alliance is facing a
reality-check close to home, with multiple threats near its
borders.
France and Britain, NATO's two main European powers, are
understood to be willing to see the alliance use its new
5,000-strong rapid reaction force beyond NATO borders,
potentially helping stabilise post-conflict governments in Libya
or Syria.
