BRUSSELS Oct 25 A Russian naval battle group
believed to be heading for Syria could be used to target
civilians in the besieged city of Aleppo NATO Secretary-General
Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, calling on Moscow to
implement a lasting ceasefire.
"The battle group may be used to increase Russia's ability
to take part in combat operations over Syria and to conduct even
more air strikes against Aleppo," Stoltenberg said.
"The concern is that the carrier group can be used as a
platform for increased air strikes against civilians in Aleppo,"
he told a news conference.
