BRUSSELS Oct 25 A Russian naval battle group believed to be heading for Syria could be used to target civilians in the besieged city of Aleppo NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, calling on Moscow to implement a lasting ceasefire.

"The battle group may be used to increase Russia's ability to take part in combat operations over Syria and to conduct even more air strikes against Aleppo," Stoltenberg said.

"The concern is that the carrier group can be used as a platform for increased air strikes against civilians in Aleppo," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)