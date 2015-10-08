(Refiles to change dateline; no change in text.)
BRUSSELS Oct 8 Russia fired cruise missiles at
Syrian targets this week without giving any advanced notice,
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday, describing a
trend of unpredictable military action that has put the United
States and its allies on edge.
"We've seen increasingly unprofessional behavior from
Russian forces. They violated Turkish airspace ... They shot
cruise missiles from the Caspian sea without warning," Carter
said after NATO defense talks in Brussels.
Moscow said on Wednesday its warships fired a barrage of
missiles at Syrian targets from the Caspian Sea, passing a
distance of almost 1,500 km (900 miles) over Iran and Iraq to
reach their targets.
A U.S.-led coalition is carrying out air strikes against
Islamic State militants in both Iraq and Syria, a campaign that
Washington has vowed will continue despite Russia's escalating
military activity in Syria.
The United States has acknowledged that U.S.-led coalition
aircraft bombing Islamist militants in Syria were re-routed at
least once to avoid a close encounter with Russian planes.
Carter said Russian aircraft came within a few miles of a U.S.
drone.
The United States, which opposes Russia's backing of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, has ruled out any military
cooperation with Russia in Syria.
But the Pentagon is seeking to work out an agreement with
Moscow on operating procedures to ensure pilot safety.
