Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ANKARA Reports that a U.S.-allied militia in northern Syria had agreed under a deal with Russia to hand over villages on the front line with Turkey-backed rebels to Syrian government control were false, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday.
The villages are located west of the city of Manbij and have been a focus of fighting since Wednesday between the Turkey-backed rebels and the Manbij Military Council, the U.S.-allied militia.
Turkey will strike Kurdish militants in Syria's Manbij if they stay there, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.