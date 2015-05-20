Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
BEIRUT Heavy U.S.-led air strikes in northeastern Syria killed at least 170 Islamic State militants in a 48-hour period earlier this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported overnight.
The U.S.-led alliance has been coordinating its air campaign in the northeastern province of Hasaka with Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which is fighting Islamic State on the ground there.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Larry King)
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.