* No word on fate of Christians abducted by Islamic State
* At least 132 IS fighters killed since Feb. 21 - monitor
* Australian man reported killed in assault
By Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT/AMMAN, Feb 25 Kurdish militia pressed an
offensive against Islamic State in northeast Syria on Wednesday,
cutting one of its supply lines from Iraq, as fears mounted for
dozens of Christians abducted by the hardline group.
At least 90 Assyrian Christians were seized from villages in
Hasaka province in a mass abduction coinciding with the
offensive in the same region by Kurdish forces backed by
U.S.-led air strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, which tracks the conflict.
The Syriac National Council of Syria put the figure as high
as 150. Hundreds more Christians have fled to the two main
cities in Hasaka province, according to the Syriac council and
the Observatory.
Islamic State has killed members of religious minorities and
Sunni Muslims who do not swear allegiance to its self-declared
"caliphate". The group last week released a video showing its
members beheading 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians in Libya.
The abductions in Syria follow advances by Kurdish forces
against Islamic State in parts of the northeast near the Iraqi
border, an area of vital importance to the group as one of the
bridges between land it controls in Iraq and Syria.
"They want to show themselves strong, playing on the
religion string, at a time when they are being hit hard," said
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the British-based Observatory,
speaking by telephone.
The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, backed by U.S.-led air
strikes, last month drove Islamic State from the Syrian town of
Kobani, since when further signs of strain have been seen in the
group's ranks.
KURDS INFLICT NEW LOSSES ON ISLAMIC STATE
The Assyrian Christians were taken from villages near the
town of Tel Tamr, some 20 km (12 miles) to the northwest of the
city of Hasaka. There has been no word on their fate. There have
been conflicting reports on where the Christians had been taken.
"These were peaceful villages that had nothing to do with
the battles," said Nasir Haj Mahmoud, a Kurdish official in the
YPG militia in northeastern Syria, speaking by telephone from
the city of Qamishli.
Some Christians are fighting under the umbrella of the YPG
in Hasaka province, but not in that area, he added.
The new Kurdish offensive launched at the weekend was
focused on dislodging Islamic State from areas some 100 km (60
miles) further to the east, including Tel Hamis, a town that is
one of its strongholds.
The Observatory said at least 132 Islamic State fighters had
been killed in the fighting since Feb. 21. It said an Australian
man who had joined Kurdish YPG forces has been killed on Tuesday
in an Islamic State assault.
Officials from the YPG refused to comment. A Kurdish source
in northern Syria confirmed the report, asking not to be named.
Several foreigners, including Europeans and Americans, have
joined the YPG in its fight against Islamic State. Their numbers
are dwarfed by foreign jihadist recruits to the other side.
A second Kurdish official confirmed a foreigner had been
"martyred" but declined to give further details.
In a telephone interview from the city of Qamishli, he said
the YPG had cut a main road linking Tel Hamis with al-Houl, a
town just a few miles (kilometres) from the Iraqi border.
"This is the main artery for Daesh," he said, using an
acronym for Islamic State. The Kurdish YPG militia had seized
more than 100 villages from Islamic State in the area, he added.
"We believe we will finish the battle of Tel Hamis in this
campaign," he added.
Videos posted online by the YPG showed Kurdish fighters
firing at Islamic State positions in Hasaka. Photos posted by
activists showed displaced people who had fled the fighting for
safer areas sitting in the backs of trucks.
OFFENSIVE WELL-ORGANISED
The offensive underlines the emergence of the well-organised
Syrian Kurdish militia as the main partner for the U.S.-led
alliance against Islamic State in Syria.
Mainstream rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad have
mostly been eclipsed by jihadists, complicating a U.S. plan to
train and equip Syrian opposition forces to fight Islamic State.
Washington has shunned the idea of partnering with the
Damascus government, seeing Assad as part of the problem. Syrian
government forces, waging a separate campaign against Islamic
State, have made advances against the group in Hasaka in recent
weeks.
The latest fighting in Hasaka is one piece of the Syrian war
that is about to enter its fifth year and is being fought by an
array of forces on multiple front lines.
Government forces and allied militia are waging their own
campaign against Islamic State, while also battling other
insurgents including mainstream rebels and the al Qaeda-linked
Nusra Front in western areas that are mostly under state
control.
A large offensive by government forces backed by the
Lebanese group Hezbollah earlier this month made swift progress
in the south before slowing, while an attempt to encircle
rebel-held areas of the northern city of Aleppo last week was
repulsed, according to the Observatory.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Watch accused the Syrian
government on Tuesday of carrying out hundreds of indiscriminate
aerial attacks in the past year, mostly with barrel bombs, in
defiance of a United Nations Security Council demand to stop.
(Additional reporting by Nadine Malla and Mariam Karouny;
Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie and Peter
Millership)