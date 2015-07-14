* Assad expecting more backing from Iran after deal
* Rebels fighting Assad fear wider Iranian role
By Sylvia Westall and Tom Perry
BEIRUT, July 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
signalled on Tuesday he expected more support from his top
regional ally Iran in the wake of a nuclear deal that includes
Western states that have backed the insurgency against him.
Rebels fighting Assad expressed concern that the deal would
expand Iranian influence in the region at their expense.
Iran has provided military and financial support to Assad in
the four-year-long conflict that has become a focal point for
Shi'ite Iran's power struggle with the conservative Sunni Muslim
monarchy of Saudi Arabia.
Assad, in a telegram congratulating Iran's supreme leader on
the deal agreed with major powers on Tuesday, called it "a major
turning point" in the history of Iran and the world.
"We are confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will
support, with greater drive, just causes of nations and work for
peace and stability in the region and the world," Assad said to
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the
text published by state news agency SANA.
Iranian military support for Assad has come in the form of
its backing for the Lebanese political and guerrilla group
Hezbollah, the deployment of Iranian military advisers, and the
mobilisation of Shi'ite fighters from elsewhere in the region.
A series of setbacks for Assad since late March triggered
repeated statements of support from Iran. Assad ratified a new
$1 billion credit line from Iran this month. Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani said last month Iran would back the Syrian nation
and government "until the end of the road."
In a separate message to Rouhani, Assad said the coming days
will would see momentum in the "constructive role" played by
Iran in supporting "the rights of people".
Rebels fighting Assad say Iranian support has been crucial
to his survival. "This agreement will make the region more
dangerous," said Iyad Shamse, leader of a rebel group in
northern Syria called the Asala and Tanmieh Front.
"Our fears from this agreement are an increase in Iranian
influence in the region and this is what is making Assad happy,"
he told Reuters.
The spokesman for an alliance of rebel groups in southern
Syria said Iran was backing Assad with "all its force" at
present, and he was worried U.S. pressure would not be enough
to stop Tehran from entering in the war.
"We are worried," he said.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)