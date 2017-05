BEIRUT A Syrian rebel source said all the groups besieging the Shi'ite villages of Foua and Kefraya except for Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, had agreed to let out injured people in an evacuation.

Rebel sources previously said they had agreed to an evacuation of the wounded from Foua and Kefraya as part of the deal to evacuate insurgents and civilians from east Aleppo.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)