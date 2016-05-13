BEIRUT An air strike hit a Nusra Front meeting in northwestern Syria, killing 16 senior members of the al Qaeda-linked group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

It was not clear if the air strike, targeting the disused Abu al-Duhour air base, had been carried out by Russia or the United States, which have both mounted strikes against the group in Syria, said Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman.

He said the air base had been heavily bombed in the attack.

