BEIRUT A meeting place of the militant group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, was destroyed in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of Aleppo on Wednesday, the Syrian military said in a statement.

The statement also said stores of arms and ammunition were destroyed in the old city area. It did not say whether there were any casualties.

Syrian rebels say that insurgent-controlled eastern Aleppo has been under the control of rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and not the Nusra Front.

Alongside hard-line jihadist group Islamic State, Nusra Front was excluded from ceasefires which the United States and Russia have tried to implement in Syria this year.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans)