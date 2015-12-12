(Adds quotes)
BEIRUT Dec 12 Truces between the Syrian
government and rebels only benefit Damascus, the leader of one
of the largest insurgent groups in the war said in comments
broadcast on Saturday, in which he also criticised a recent
opposition meeting as a "conspiracy."
The remarks by Abu Mohamad al-Golani, head of al Qaeda's
Syria wing Nusra Front, came after the implementation of a truce
deal in Waer, the last insurgent-held area of Homs city, between
the local government and insurgents.
"Truces are the first step to surrender and take place only
in the interests of the regime," he said in comments to
reporters broadcast on opposition-affiliated Orient News TV.
It was not immediately clear when the recording took place.
Golani's face was digitally obscured.
Under the Waer deal, fighters who rejected the terms and
some civilians were allowed leave and humanitarian aid was
allowed in. Nusra Front fighters were among those who rejected
the ceasefire and left.
A senior United Nations official told Reuters this week the
Waer ceasefire was a good model to build on and could help
promote a nationwide truce in the nearly five-year conflict that
has killed 250,000 people. U.N. officials were present when
fighters started to leave Waer last week.
Golani also criticised a Saudi-hosted Syrian opposition
conference held last week as "a conspiracy".
"Whoever went to the conference does not have the ability to
implement things on the ground," he said.
He also said that the Riyadh conference sought to keep the
Syrian president in power.
"It wants to keep Bashar al-Assad and to incorporate the
armed opposition into the regime forces and then wants this
merged group to fight Nusra Front and Islamic State and then
seeks to impose a truce on the Syrian people," he said.
Nusra Front, a Sunni Muslim hardline group, was not invited
to Riyadh and Golani said the group would not have wanted to
attend anyway.
"(The conference) was not in the interests of the people of
Syria, which is unacceptable," he said.
"It is a big betrayal of these young people who sacrificed
their blood and everyone who sacrificed their blood for the
establishment of Islamic rule ... this is a conspiracy of many
factions and we must work to thwart such plots."
Golani gave a rare two-part interview to the Qatari-financed
Al Jazeera channel earlier this year in what appeared to be an
attempt by his group to cast itself to an Arab audience as a
Syrian national movement.
"We took the path of jihad and we have to complete the
process, and we are talking about liberating more than 80
percent of Syrian territory," he said on Orient News.
In response to a question about the group's relationship
with al Qaeda, he said Nusra would not cooperate with the West
and would stick to its principles.
"We will not give up our principles whether we are al
Qaeda-linked or not al-Qaeda linked," he said.
