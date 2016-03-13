Vote counting slow in Nepal's first local elections in 20 years
KATHMANDU Counting of votes in Nepal's first local elections in two decades began on Monday but officials said it could take several days for all the results to be known.
BEIRUT The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front has seized the bases and weapons of a Western-backed rebel group in overnight fighting in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.
Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory, said the Nusra Front had also detained dozens of members of the 13th Division rebel group, one of the factions that has received foreign military aid including U.S.-made anti-tank missiles.
The commander of 13th Division, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, could not immediately be reached for comment. A Nusra Front statement accused the 13th Division of attacking some of its bases in Idlib province.
BEIJING Nepal is in talks with China to build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to $8 billion, and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry official said on Sunday.