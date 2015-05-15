(Adds quotes, background on chemical weapons)
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 14 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday if reports of chlorine gas attacks in Syria
were confirmed, the United States would work with the
international community to put a stop to them.
At a news conference after his Camp David summit with Gulf
allies, Obama said he has seen reports about the use of chlorine
in bombs that have the effect of chemical weapons.
"And so we're working with the international community to
investigate that," he said at the presidential retreat in
Maryland.
While chlorine itself is not listed as a chemical weapon,
its use in such attacks may be prohibited, Obama said.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
has been investigating allegations of dozens of recent chlorine
gas attacks in Syrian villages, but it is being refused access
to the sites by President Bashar al-Assad's government,
diplomatic sources said.
"If we have the kinds of confirmation that we need, we will
once again work with the international community and the
organization charged with monitoring compliance by the Syrian
government, and we will reach out to patrons of Assad like
Russia to put a stop to it," Obama said.
In 2013, the United States threatened military intervention
against Syria's government after sarin gas attacks killed
hundreds of people in a Damascus suburb.
"The reason we did not was because Assad gave up his
chemical weapons," Obama said. "And that's not speculation on
our part. That, in fact, has been confirmed by the organization
internationally that is charged with eliminating chemical
weapons."
Assad's government last year handed over 1,300 tons of
chemical arms to a joint U.N.-OPCW mission for destruction. But
Damascus has denied using sarin or any chemical weapons in
battle during Syria's continuing civil war.
Some Western governments suspect that Assad withheld some of
his stockpile. Reuters reported last week that international
inspectors have found traces of sarin and VX nerve agent at a
military research site in Syria.
Obama has been criticized as not being aggressive enough in
confronting global crises including Syria, but he counts as his
accomplishments an international deal to secure and eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles.
"I don't think that there are a lot of folks in
the region who are disappointed that Assad is no longer in
possession of one of the biggest stockpiles of chemical weapons
of any country on earth," he said Thursday. "Those have been
eliminated."
