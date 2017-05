Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT A Syrian official source told Reuters on Thursday that an operation to organise the departure of fighters from eastern Aleppo had started.

"The operation to organise the departure of gunmen from eastern Aleppo has now started," the Syrian official source said.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry)