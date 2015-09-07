(Recasts with details on oilfield, adds background, detail)
AMMAN, Sept 7 Islamic State fighters have seized
the last major oilfield under Syrian government control during
battles over a vast central desert zone, a group monitoring the
conflict said on Monday.
The Jazal field was now shut down and clashes were ongoing
east of Homs, with casualties reported on both sides, the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, without
giving dates or more details.
Syria's army said it had repulsed an attack in the same area
but did not mention Jazal or comment on how much of the
country's battered energy infrastructure remained under its
sway. It said it killed 25 fighters, including non-Syrian
jihadists.
"The regime has lost the last oilfield in Syria," said the
Observatory, which tracks violence through a network of sources
on the ground.
Commentators on social media said fighting had surged in the
last two to three days and the rebels had taken the oilfield on
Sunday.
Jazal is a medium-sized field that lies to the north west of
the rebel-held ancient city of Palmyra, close to a region that
holds Syria's main natural gas fields and multi-million-dollar
extraction facilities.
The army, which has been fighting to retake the city and
surrounding areas since they fell in May, had managed to secure
the oil field's perimeter in June.
The Observatory also said U.S.-led coalition bombing raids
in areas in the militant's de facto capital of Raqqa had killed
at least 16 militants, including five foreign jihadists.
Islamist insurgents bombarded the heart of the Syrian
capital Damascus and mortars killed at least one civilian and
wounded scores, state television said.
