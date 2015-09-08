BEIRUT, Sept 8 Syrian government officials have
denied that Islamic State fighters captured an oil field which a
monitoring group reported had been seized from government
forces.
Talal al-Barazi, governor of Homs province, was quoted by
al-Watan newspaper on Tuesday as saying Islamic State fighters
had seized five positions in the area of the Jazal oil field on
Saturday, but these had since been recovered by the Syrian army.
A Syrian military official, speaking to Reuters, said: "They
tried to take some positions but the attack failed."
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
conflict, reported on Monday that the Jazal oil field near the
ancient city of Palmyra had fallen to Islamic State, saying it
was the last oil field that remained in state control. Islamic
State captured Palmyra from government forces in May.
The Observatory reported late on Monday that clashes
continued in the Jazal oil field and the surrounding area. The
facility has been shut down after the government evacuated
employees.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)