BEIRUT, Sept 8 Islamic State fighters battled
government forces on Tuesday at central Syria's Jazal oilfield,
the last such facility still partly under state control, a group
monitoring the conflict reported.
Clashes broke out at dawn at the site which has been shut
down by several days of fighting, Rami Abdulrahman, from the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.
The Observatory, which monitors Syria's conflict through a
network of sources on the ground, had said on Monday the
militants had seized all of the facility - a report denied by
the government.
But Abdulrahman said on Tuesday the army had managed to keep
Islamic State out of parts of the complex.
Jazal is a medium-sized field that lies to the northwest of
the rebel-held ancient city of Palmyra, part of a region that
holds Syria's main natural gas fields and multi-million-dollar
extraction facilities.
Islamic State, which also controls large parts of
neighbouring Iraq, took Palmyra in May, and the army has been
battling to retake it and other areas ever since.
Talal al-Barazi, governor of surrounding Homs province, was
quoted by al-Watan newspaper on Tuesday as saying Islamic State
fighters had seized five positions in the area on Saturday, but
these had since been recovered by the Syrian army.
A Syrian military official told Reuters: "They tried to take
some positions but the attack failed."
Islamic State said in a statement on Monday its fighters had
captured what it described as the village of Jazal.
